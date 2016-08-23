Circular queue in C

A circular queue, or ring buffer is an array that wraps around, so that it can be used as a queue without walking backwards in memory.

This implementation reallocates the buffer when it becomes full (i.e., when the head and tail of the queue meet).

The header file:

#ifndef CIRQUE_H #define CIRQUE_H struct cirque { unsigned int head; /* First element */ unsigned int tail; /* 1 past the last element */ unsigned int is_full; void ** entries; unsigned int size; }; typedef struct cirque cirque; typedef void (*cirque_forfn)(void*); cirque * cirque_create(void); void cirque_delete(cirque * queue); unsigned int cirque_insert(cirque * queue, void * data); void * cirque_remove(cirque * queue); void *cirque_peek(const cirque * queue); unsigned int cirque_get_count(const cirque * queue); void cirque_for_each(const cirque * queue, cirque_forfn fun); #endif /* CIRQUE_H */

Implementation:

#include <stdlib.h> #include <cirque.h> cirque * cirque_create(void) { const unsigned int size = 4; cirque * queue = malloc(sizeof(cirque)); if (queue) { queue->entries = malloc(size * sizeof(void *)); if (queue->entries) { queue->size = size; queue->head = 0; queue->tail = 0; queue->is_full = 0; } else { free(queue); queue = NULL; } } return queue; } void cirque_delete(cirque * queue) { if (queue) { free(queue->entries); free(queue); } } static void cirque_resize(cirque * queue) { void **temp = malloc(queue->size * 2 * sizeof(void *)); if (temp) { unsigned int i = 0; unsigned int h = queue->head; do { temp[i] = queue->entries[h++]; if (h == queue->size) { h = 0; } i++; } while (h != queue->tail); free(queue->entries); queue->entries = temp; queue->head = 0; queue->tail = queue->size; queue->size *= 2; queue->is_full = 0; } } static unsigned int cirque_is_empty(const cirque * queue) { return (queue->head == queue->tail) && !queue->is_full; } unsigned int cirque_insert(cirque * queue, void * data) { unsigned int result; if (queue->is_full) { cirque_resize(queue); if (queue->is_full) { result = 0; } } if (!queue->is_full) { queue->entries[queue->tail++] = data; if (queue->tail == queue->size) { queue->tail = 0; } if (queue->tail == queue->head) { queue->is_full = 1; } result = 1; } return result; } void * cirque_remove(cirque * queue) { void * data = NULL; if (!cirque_is_empty(queue)) { if (queue->is_full) { queue->is_full = 0; } data = queue->entries[queue->head++]; if (queue->head == queue->size) { queue->head = 0; } } return data; } void *cirque_peek(const cirque * queue) { void *data = NULL; if (!cirque_is_empty(queue)) { data = queue->entries[queue->head]; } return data; } unsigned int cirque_get_count(const cirque * queue) { unsigned int count; if (cirque_is_empty(queue)) { count = 0; } else if (queue->is_full) { count = queue->size; } else if (queue->tail > queue->head) { count = queue->tail - queue->head; } else { count = queue->size - queue->head; if (queue->tail > 0) { count += queue->tail - 1; } } return count; } void cirque_for_each(const cirque * queue, cirque_forfn fun) { if (!cirque_is_empty(queue)) { unsigned int h = queue->head; do { fun(queue->entries[h++]); if (h == queue->size) { h = 0; } } while (h != queue->tail); } }

An example program:

#include <stdio.h> #include <string.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <cirque.h> int main(void) { cirque * queue; char buf[16]; unsigned int f; const unsigned int max = 32; const unsigned int limit = 16; queue = cirque_create(); for (f = 0; f < max; f++) { sprintf(buf, "Item %d", f); if (f >= limit) { /* Start removing at limit to show the queue doesn't keep growing */ char *data = cirque_remove(queue); printf("Removed %s

", data); free(data); } printf("Inserting %s

", buf); cirque_insert(queue, strdup(buf)); } cirque_for_each(queue, (cirque_forfn)puts); printf("Size is %d (should be %d)

", queue->size, limit); cirque_for_each(queue, free); cirque_delete(queue); return 0; }