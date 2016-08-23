Circular queue in C

A circular queue, or ring buffer is an array that wraps around, so that it can be used as a queue without walking backwards in memory.

This implementation reallocates the buffer when it becomes full (i.e., when the head and tail of the queue meet).

The header file:

#ifndef CIRQUE_H
#define CIRQUE_H

struct cirque {
	unsigned int head; /* First element */
	unsigned int tail; /* 1 past the last element */
	unsigned int is_full;
	void ** entries;
	unsigned int size;
};
typedef struct cirque cirque;

typedef void (*cirque_forfn)(void*);

cirque * cirque_create(void);
void cirque_delete(cirque * queue);
unsigned int cirque_insert(cirque * queue, void * data);
void *  cirque_remove(cirque * queue);
void *cirque_peek(const cirque * queue);
unsigned int cirque_get_count(const cirque * queue);
void cirque_for_each(const cirque * queue, cirque_forfn fun);

#endif /* CIRQUE_H */

Implementation:

#include <stdlib.h>

#include <cirque.h>

cirque * cirque_create(void)
{
    const unsigned int size = 4;
	cirque * queue = malloc(sizeof(cirque));
	if (queue) {
		queue->entries = malloc(size * sizeof(void *));
		if (queue->entries) {
			queue->size = size;
			queue->head = 0;
			queue->tail = 0;
			queue->is_full = 0;
		}
		else {
			free(queue);
			queue = NULL;
		}
	}
	return queue;
}

void cirque_delete(cirque * queue)
{
	if (queue) {
		free(queue->entries);
		free(queue);
	}
}

static void cirque_resize(cirque * queue)
{
	void **temp = malloc(queue->size * 2 * sizeof(void *));
	if (temp) {
		unsigned int i = 0;
		unsigned int h = queue->head;
		do {
			temp[i] = queue->entries[h++];
			if (h == queue->size) {
				h = 0;
			}
			i++;
		} while (h != queue->tail);
		free(queue->entries);
		queue->entries = temp;
		queue->head = 0;
		queue->tail = queue->size;
		queue->size *= 2;
		queue->is_full = 0;
	}
}

static unsigned int cirque_is_empty(const cirque * queue)
{
	return (queue->head == queue->tail) && !queue->is_full;
}

unsigned int cirque_insert(cirque * queue, void * data)
{
	unsigned int result;
	if (queue->is_full) {
		cirque_resize(queue);
		if (queue->is_full) {
			result = 0;
		}
	}
	if (!queue->is_full) {
		queue->entries[queue->tail++] = data;
		if (queue->tail == queue->size) {
			queue->tail = 0;
		}
		if (queue->tail == queue->head) {
			queue->is_full = 1;
		}
		result = 1;
	}
	return result;
}

void * cirque_remove(cirque * queue)
{
	void * data = NULL;
	if (!cirque_is_empty(queue)) {
		if (queue->is_full) {
			queue->is_full = 0;
		} 
		data = queue->entries[queue->head++];
		if (queue->head == queue->size) {
			queue->head = 0;
		}
	}
	return data;
}
  
void *cirque_peek(const cirque * queue)
{
	void *data = NULL;
	if (!cirque_is_empty(queue)) {
		data = queue->entries[queue->head];
	}
	return data;
}

unsigned int cirque_get_count(const cirque * queue)
{
	unsigned int count;
   	if (cirque_is_empty(queue)) {
		count = 0;
	}
	else if (queue->is_full) {
		count = queue->size;
	}
	else if (queue->tail > queue->head) {
		count = queue->tail - queue->head;
	}
	else {
		count = queue->size - queue->head;
		if (queue->tail > 0) {
			count += queue->tail - 1;
		}
	}
	return count;
}

void cirque_for_each(const cirque * queue, cirque_forfn fun)
{
	if (!cirque_is_empty(queue)) {
		unsigned int h = queue->head;
		do {
			fun(queue->entries[h++]);
			if (h == queue->size) {
				h = 0;
			}
		} while (h != queue->tail);
	}
}

An example program:

#include <stdio.h>
#include <string.h>
#include <stdlib.h>

#include <cirque.h>

int main(void)
{
    cirque * queue;
    char buf[16];
    unsigned int f;
    const unsigned int max = 32;
    const unsigned int limit = 16;

    queue = cirque_create();
    for (f = 0; f < max; f++) {
        sprintf(buf, "Item %d", f);
        if (f >= limit) {
            /* Start removing at limit to show the queue doesn't keep growing */
            char *data = cirque_remove(queue);
            printf("Removed %s\n", data);
            free(data);
        }
        printf("Inserting %s\n", buf);
        cirque_insert(queue, strdup(buf));
    }
    cirque_for_each(queue, (cirque_forfn)puts);
    printf("Size is %d (should be %d)\n", queue->size, limit);
    cirque_for_each(queue, free);
    cirque_delete(queue);

    return 0;
}